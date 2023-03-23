McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 2.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $33,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

