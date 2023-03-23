Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Raised to Buy at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on META. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.19.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $199.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $518.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.99.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.