Metadium Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.97 Million (META)

Metadium (META) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Metadium has a market cap of $52.69 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Metadium’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.

