Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Friday, March 24th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 184,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,630. The firm has a market cap of $264.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 2,567.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

