Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Methes Energies International shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 153,300 shares changing hands.

Methes Energies International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Methes Energies International

(Get Rating)

Methes Energies International Ltd. operates as a biodiesel processing equipment provider. It operates through the United States and Canada geographic segments. The firm provides cold soak systems and biodiesel product post-treatment solutions. The company was founded by John Loewen and Han Swoong Ng on June 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.