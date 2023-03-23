Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $18.92 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,958 shares during the period. Paramount Global makes up 0.9% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.17% of Paramount Global worth $18,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PARA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global Profile

Get Rating

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

