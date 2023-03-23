MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 8.7%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $270.70 and last traded at $268.27. Approximately 574,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 693,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.87 and a 200 day moving average of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). The business had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($8.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.