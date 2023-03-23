Midas Price Reaches $1.42 on Top Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $605.51 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00005001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.84 or 0.00359118 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,474.84 or 0.26101982 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.42277588 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $975.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

