Mizuho Cuts PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $28.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.63.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in PPL by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in PPL by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in PPL by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.