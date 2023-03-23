Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Shares Up 1.1%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.06 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.62). 64,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 208,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.50 ($1.60).

Mobius Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 138.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.79. The company has a market cap of £143.78 million, a PE ratio of -710.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Mobius Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. Mobius Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -526.32%.

About Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

