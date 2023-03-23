Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Cap of $235.88 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $235.88 million and $7.80 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00062031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00041546 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018345 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 603,850,114 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.