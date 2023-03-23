Moonriver Price Hits $8.55 on Top Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Moonriver has a market cap of $56.91 million and $3.33 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $8.55 or 0.00030222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00364583 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,478.03 or 0.26503919 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,721,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,657,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

