Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $287.66

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.66 ($3.53) and traded as low as GBX 282.68 ($3.47). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.52), with a volume of 112,819 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 307.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 287.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £833.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,123.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

