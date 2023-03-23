Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.28 and last traded at $36.54. 266,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 366,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MORF. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 1,778 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $54,460.14. Following the sale, the president now owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $54,460.14. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,892 shares of company stock worth $2,953,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Morphic by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Articles

