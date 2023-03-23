Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.01 and last traded at $34.01. 17,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $397.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMFC. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

