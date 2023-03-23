Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NAII opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.66.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
