Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NAVB stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.52. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.