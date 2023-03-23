Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Cap of $21.28 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Neblio has a market cap of $21.28 million and $6.01 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00003799 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,856,911 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

