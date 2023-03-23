Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTLPP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.65. 11,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 11,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29.

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.29%.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

