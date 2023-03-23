Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 151,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 734,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NRDY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Insider Activity

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 98.82% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 868,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 868,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,503 shares of company stock worth $464,218. Insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nerdy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Nerdy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Nerdy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nerdy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.