Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $46.06 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 52.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $260.38 million and approximately $46.06 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,637.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00324900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00073600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00541364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.72 or 0.00456460 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003509 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,635,550,869 coins and its circulating supply is 40,101,631,688 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

