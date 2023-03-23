News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,995,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,652 shares during the quarter. News accounts for approximately 7.1% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 1.39% of News worth $145,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in News by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in News by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of News by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,603,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 87,156 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

News Stock Up 0.6 %

NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.