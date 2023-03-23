NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Richard J. Salute Buys 1,100 Shares

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Salute acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $13,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,579.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

NEWT remained flat at $12.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.96%.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 137.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NEWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also

