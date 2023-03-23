Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $18,208.44 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Brophy sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $18,208.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,677.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NXST traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.27. 29,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,766. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.12. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeno Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $1,970,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

