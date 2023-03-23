NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lowered by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440,630. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

