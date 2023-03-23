Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.10

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 572860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXT shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Nextracker Stock Up 8.9 %

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

