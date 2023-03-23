NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24, RTT News reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIKE Stock Down 4.9 %

NKE stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

