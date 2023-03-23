Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Shares Down 4.1%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 46,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Northern Superior Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$62.93 million, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 2.20.

About Northern Superior Resources

(Get Rating)

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that consists of 2,431 claims covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,545 hectares situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property that comprises 274 claims covering an area of approximately 15,178.5 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Superior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Superior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.