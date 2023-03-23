Northland Power Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Northland Power stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

