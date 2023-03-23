NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NWHUF opened at $6.33 on Thursday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NWHUF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

