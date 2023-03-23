Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 241,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 109,933 shares.The stock last traded at $99.82 and had previously closed at $100.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Nova Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
Nova Company Profile
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
