Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 241,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 109,933 shares.The stock last traded at $99.82 and had previously closed at $100.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nova Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Nova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nova by 184.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nova in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nova by 109.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Nova by 29.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.