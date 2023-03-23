Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $84.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several research firms recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Novavax by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,100 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,325,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 1,023,328 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,393,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Performance

Novavax stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. Novavax has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $83.54.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($11.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.