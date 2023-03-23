NSUR COIN (NSUR) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and $8,362.47 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NSUR COIN has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00362277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,431.91 or 0.26331582 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010284 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

