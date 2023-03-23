Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up approximately 3.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $147.55 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

