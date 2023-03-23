Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Nufarm Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of crop protection products. It operates through the Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment deals with the manufacture and sale of crop protection products used by farmers to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and disease.

