NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $14.50. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NuScale Power traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 333426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, COO Dale Atkinson sold 50,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $529,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,537.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NuScale Power news, COO Dale Atkinson sold 50,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $529,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,537.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 57,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $575,211.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 191,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 331,557 shares of company stock worth $3,424,616.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,754,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after buying an additional 730,147 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000.

NuScale Power Stock Down 2.2 %

About NuScale Power

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.