NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,531 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 104,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $264.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.51. The company has a market cap of $653.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

