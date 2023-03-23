NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $264.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.76 billion, a PE ratio of 152.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.82.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

