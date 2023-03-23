Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Geoffrey M. Price Sells 50,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,884,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,776,820.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

OSH traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,140. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The company had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Further Reading

