Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0595 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $340.55 million and $47.84 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.68 or 0.06460010 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00062185 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00022555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00041614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018477 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05657536 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $48,616,205.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

