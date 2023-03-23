Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.49

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.49 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 74.49 ($0.91), with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.93).

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -629.17 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.79.

Octopus Titan VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,166.67%.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

