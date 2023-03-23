Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $61.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.47. 5,805,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,111. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.