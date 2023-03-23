Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.49-$2.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.49-2.58 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $58.47 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.