Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.49-$2.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.49-2.58 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $58.47 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

