Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Down 3%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.65 and last traded at $56.70. 629,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 940,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

