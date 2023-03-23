OMG Network Market Capitalization Tops $248.99 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $248.99 million and approximately $106.14 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00006292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00062185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00041614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018477 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000192 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

