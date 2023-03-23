onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair cut shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

