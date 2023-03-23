Ontology One Day Volume Reaches $24.17 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Ontology has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $205.58 million and $24.17 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000820 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,841.54 or 0.06430603 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00061951 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00022426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00041717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018321 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

