OpGen (OPGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th.

OpGen Price Performance

OpGen stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. OpGen has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $17.56.

Get OpGen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OpGen Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.