OpGen (OPGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th.
OpGen stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. OpGen has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $17.56.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.
