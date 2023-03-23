O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 4.0% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $28,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 3,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $808.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $873.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $820.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

