ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 246.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $4.62 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $208.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

